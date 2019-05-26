PHOTOS: Inside of a tree in Millbury catches fire after lightning strike

MILLBURY, Mass. (WWLP) – Firefighters in Worcester County put out a unique fire early Sunday morning.

According to the Millbury Fire Department, firefighters were called to the Clearview Country Club at 4:43 a.m. Sunday for a report of a tree on fire.

When firefighters got to the country club they found a tree that was burning inside of a large hollow in the tree from a lightning strike that took place sometime during the night.

Photos posted to the fire department’s Facebook page show the inside of the tree glowing with burning embers as firefighters worked to put it out.

The fire department said a steady breeze was fanning the fire, which made it burn deeply into the tree.

