Photos of coyote pup rescued by Massachusetts State Police

REVERE, Mass (WWLP) – A Massachusetts State Police Trooper found a coyote pup when he got a call to rescue a wounded dog in Revere.

According to Massachusetts State Police Trooper Carlo Mastromattei, he was called to Revere Beach Parkway Sunday night for a wounded dog in the road, but when he pulled up to the edge of a busy roadway near Suffolk Downs he saw a small, frightened coyote pup.

Mastromattei noticed that the pup was in a dangerous spot and that his mother was nowhere to be found, so he contacted environmental, wildlife and local animal control officials, but no one was able to help.

Lisa Cutting the owner of Ocean View Kennels in Revere decided to help Mastromattei secure the pup in a crate when he called.

Trooper Mastromattei took the pup to his girlfriend’s house where it stayed and was cared for overnight.

The next day Ocean View Kennel brought the pup to Tufts Wildlife in North Grafton where it was examined and determined to be healthy.

The pup is going to be transferred to a wildlife specialist in the Berkshires where he will be rehabilitated and acclimated to life in the wild.

