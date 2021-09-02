PHOTOS: Rainfall totals from remnants of Hurricane Ida

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – Western Massachusetts was impacted by the remnants Hurricane Ida Wednesday into Thursday morning.
Watch out for street flooding, poor-drainage flooding, and stream/river flash flooding. Remember, do not drive through a flooded road. Road closures due to flooding are possible, even after the rain ends. Many areas saw between 2 and 4 inches of rain since Wednesday.
Hampden County:
- Monson: 5.5″
- Agawam: 5.13″
- East Longmeadow: 4.9″
- Brimfield: 4.7″
- Springfield: 4.66″
- West Springfield: 4.65″
- Tolland: 4.61″
- Wilbraham: 4.61″
- Hampden: 4.61″
- Westfield: 4.48″
- Southwick: 4.33″
- Westover ARB: 4.27″
- Three Rivers: 3.75″
- Holyoke: 3.72
- Palmer: 3.37″
Hampshire County:
- Belchertown: 4.43″
- Southampton: 4.15″
- Florence: 3.82″
- Easthampton: 3.8″
- Northampton: 3.55″
- Westhampton: 3.41″
- Pelham: 3.4″
- Hatfield: 3.31″
- Belchertown: 2.94″
- Williamsburg: 2.88″
- Plainfield: 2.52″
- Goshen: 2.43″
- Hadley: 2.17″
Franklin County
- Shutesbury: 3.12″
- Sunderland: 3.02″
- Ashfield: 2.8″
- Conway: 2.79″
- Greenfield: 2.77
- Millers Falls: 2.63″
- East Hawley: 2.47″
- Montague: 2.45″
- New Salem: 2.44″
- Northfield: 2.43″
- Turners Falls: 2.39″
- Buckland: 2.37″
- Warwick: 2.35″
- Bernardston: 2.29″
- Charlemont: 2.22″
- Orange: 2.12″
- Wendell: 2.05″
- Rowe: 2.04″
- Colrain: 1.65″
- Gill: 1.93″
Berkshire County
- Sandisfield: 4″
- Becket: 3.5″
- Great Barrington: 3.06″
- Stockbridge: 2.63″
- Lenoxdale: 2.62″
- Pittsfield: 2.55″
- Clarksburg: 1.87″
22News will update this list as soon as additional totals are available.
Massachusetts
Bristol County:
- New Bedford: 5.20″
Middlesex County:
- Framingham: 4.75″
- Wakefield: 4.26″
- Lexington: 4.10″
- Reading: 3.20″
- Acton: 3.16″
- Carlisle: 3.12″
- Lowell: 3.10″
Norfolk County:
- Westwood: 4.62″
- Randolph: 2.88″
Worcester County:
- Douglas: 5.10″
- Auburn: 5.08″
- Westborough: 4.57″
- Spencer: 4.50″
- Lancaster: 3.72″
Connecticut
Hartford County:
- Avon: 5.66″
- Burlington: 5.56″
- South Windsor: 5.40″
- East Granby: 4.92″ 642 am 9/02 trained spotter
Tolland County:
- Vernon: 6.03″
- Coventry: 5.84″
- Tolland: 5.35″
- Staffordville: 4.55″
Windham County:
- Eastford: 5.50″
Rhode Island
Kent County:
- Greene: 5.10″
Providence County:
- Burrillville: 4.35″
- North Providence: 3.37″