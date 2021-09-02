PHOTOS: Rainfall totals from remnants of Hurricane Ida

Massachusetts

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – Western Massachusetts was impacted by the remnants Hurricane Ida Wednesday into Thursday morning.

Watch out for street flooding, poor-drainage flooding, and stream/river flash flooding. Remember, do not drive through a flooded road. Road closures due to flooding are possible, even after the rain ends. Many areas saw between 2 and 4 inches of rain since Wednesday.

Hampden County:

  • Monson: 5.5″
  • Agawam: 5.13″
  • East Longmeadow: 4.9″
  • Brimfield: 4.7″
  • Springfield: 4.66″
  • West Springfield: 4.65″
  • Tolland: 4.61″
  • Wilbraham: 4.61″
  • Hampden: 4.61″
  • Westfield: 4.48″
  • Southwick: 4.33″
  • Westover ARB: 4.27″
  • Three Rivers: 3.75″
  • Holyoke: 3.72
  • Palmer: 3.37″

Hampshire County:

  • Belchertown: 4.43″
  • Southampton: 4.15″
  • Florence: 3.82″
  • Easthampton: 3.8″
  • Northampton: 3.55″
  • Westhampton: 3.41″
  • Pelham: 3.4″
  • Hatfield: 3.31″
  • Belchertown: 2.94″
  • Williamsburg: 2.88″
  • Plainfield: 2.52″
  • Goshen: 2.43″
  • Hadley: 2.17″

Franklin County

  • Shutesbury: 3.12″
  • Sunderland: 3.02″
  • Ashfield: 2.8″
  • Conway: 2.79″
  • Greenfield: 2.77
  • Millers Falls: 2.63″
  • East Hawley: 2.47″
  • Montague: 2.45″
  • New Salem: 2.44″
  • Northfield: 2.43″
  • Turners Falls: 2.39″
  • Buckland: 2.37″
  • Warwick: 2.35″
  • Bernardston: 2.29″
  • Charlemont: 2.22″
  • Orange: 2.12″
  • Wendell: 2.05″
  • Rowe: 2.04″
  • Colrain: 1.65″
  • Gill: 1.93″

Berkshire County

  • Sandisfield: 4″
  • Becket: 3.5″
  • Great Barrington: 3.06″
  • Stockbridge: 2.63″
  • Lenoxdale: 2.62″
  • Pittsfield: 2.55″
  • Clarksburg: 1.87″
  • Dartmouth St. Westfield from Corey
  • Mum brook in Westfield from Kellie
  • 5 1/4 total inches in Wales, from Ron & Jan
  • Pine Street Belchertown 
  • Heavy rain in Wales 5 1/2 “ total 

22News will update this list as soon as additional totals are available.

Bristol County:

  •  New Bedford: 5.20″

Middlesex County:

  • Framingham: 4.75″  
  • Wakefield: 4.26″
  • Lexington: 4.10″
  • Reading: 3.20″  
  • Acton: 3.16″
  • Carlisle: 3.12″
  • Lowell: 3.10″         

Norfolk County:

  • Westwood: 4.62″  
  • Randolph: 2.88″         

Worcester County:

  • Douglas: 5.10″
  • Auburn: 5.08″
  • Westborough: 4.57″
  • Spencer: 4.50″  
  • Lancaster: 3.72″  

Connecticut

Hartford County:

  • Avon: 5.66″
  • Burlington: 5.56″  
  • South Windsor: 5.40″
  • East Granby: 4.92″   642 am  9/02  trained spotter        

Tolland County:

  • Vernon: 6.03″    
  • Coventry: 5.84″  
  • Tolland: 5.35″
  • Staffordville: 4.55″   

Windham County:

  • Eastford: 5.50″  

Rhode Island

Kent County:

  • Greene: 5.10″ 

Providence County:

  • Burrillville: 4.35″
  • North Providence: 3.37″

