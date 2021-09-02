PHOTOS: Rainfall totals from remnants of Hurricane Ida

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – Western Massachusetts was impacted by the remnants Hurricane Ida Wednesday into Thursday morning.

Watch out for street flooding, poor-drainage flooding, and stream/river flash flooding. Remember, do not drive through a flooded road. Road closures due to flooding are possible, even after the rain ends. Many areas saw between 2 and 4 inches of rain since Wednesday.

Hampden County:

Monson: 5.5″

Agawam: 5.13″

East Longmeadow: 4.9″

Brimfield: 4.7″

Springfield: 4.66″

West Springfield: 4.65″

Tolland: 4.61″

Wilbraham: 4.61″

Hampden: 4.61″

Westfield: 4.48″

Southwick: 4.33″

Westover ARB: 4.27″

Three Rivers: 3.75″

Holyoke: 3.72

Palmer: 3.37″

Hampshire County:

Belchertown: 4.43″

Southampton: 4.15″

Florence: 3.82″

Easthampton: 3.8″

Northampton: 3.55″

Westhampton: 3.41″

Pelham: 3.4″

Hatfield: 3.31″

Belchertown: 2.94″

Williamsburg: 2.88″

Plainfield: 2.52″

Goshen: 2.43″

Hadley: 2.17″

Franklin County

Shutesbury: 3.12″

Sunderland: 3.02″

Ashfield: 2.8″

Conway: 2.79″

Greenfield: 2.77

Millers Falls: 2.63″

East Hawley: 2.47″

Montague: 2.45″

New Salem: 2.44″

Northfield: 2.43″

Turners Falls: 2.39″

Buckland: 2.37″

Warwick: 2.35″

Bernardston: 2.29″

Charlemont: 2.22″

Orange: 2.12″

Wendell: 2.05″

Rowe: 2.04″

Colrain: 1.65″

Gill: 1.93″

Berkshire County

Sandisfield: 4″

Becket: 3.5″

Great Barrington: 3.06″

Stockbridge: 2.63″

Lenoxdale: 2.62″

Pittsfield: 2.55″

Clarksburg: 1.87″

Dartmouth St. Westfield from Corey

Mum brook in Westfield from Kellie

5 1/4 total inches in Wales, from Ron & Jan

Pine Street Belchertown

Heavy rain in Wales 5 1/2 “ total

22News will update this list as soon as additional totals are available.

Massachusetts

Bristol County:

New Bedford: 5.20″

Middlesex County:

Framingham: 4.75″

Wakefield: 4.26″

Lexington: 4.10″

Reading: 3.20″

Acton: 3.16″

Carlisle: 3.12″

Lowell: 3.10″

Norfolk County:

Westwood: 4.62″

Randolph: 2.88″

Worcester County:

Douglas: 5.10″

Auburn: 5.08″

Westborough: 4.57″

Spencer: 4.50″

Lancaster: 3.72″

Connecticut

Hartford County:

Avon: 5.66″

Burlington: 5.56″

South Windsor: 5.40″

East Granby: 4.92″ 642 am 9/02 trained spotter

Tolland County:

Vernon: 6.03″

Coventry: 5.84″

Tolland: 5.35″

Staffordville: 4.55″

Windham County:

Eastford: 5.50″

Rhode Island

Kent County:

Greene: 5.10″

Providence County: