(WWLP) – Many 22News viewers have been sending in their pictures of colored moths they’ve seen in Massachusetts! Take a look at captured photos of rare moths sent to our newsroom:

Photo Courtesy: Johanna in Westfield, MA

Rosy Maple Moth Photo Courtesy: Andrea

Photo Courtesy: Andrea

Photo Courtesy: Samson in Chicopee, MA

Photo Courtesy: Andrea

