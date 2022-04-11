BOSTON (WWLP) – State Police rescued a man in the water under the McArdle Bridge in Boston on Friday.
According to a news release by the Massachusetts State Police, at around 11 p.m. on Friday, State Police were called to a report of a man struggling in the water under the McArdle Bridge in Boston. Troopers used their equipment onboard the Marine 14 boat that was deployed in order to bring the 61-year-old man to safety.
The man was taken to the shore where members of Boston Emergency Medical Services were waiting. There was no report of the man’s current condition.