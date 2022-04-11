BOSTON (WWLP) – State Police rescued a man in the water under the McArdle Bridge in Boston on Friday.

According to a news release by the Massachusetts State Police, at around 11 p.m. on Friday, State Police were called to a report of a man struggling in the water under the McArdle Bridge in Boston. Troopers used their equipment onboard the Marine 14 boat that was deployed in order to bring the 61-year-old man to safety.

Courtesy of Massachusetts State Police

The man was taken to the shore where members of Boston Emergency Medical Services were waiting. There was no report of the man’s current condition.