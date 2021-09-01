PHOTOS: Students head back to school

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – Several school districts across western Massachusetts began classes this week. 22News has received several photos of students looking forward to the return of school.

Giuliana off to 1st grade

Michelle’s daughters heading to 6th and 7th grade

Shaun and Liam first day of school

1st day of school Ahsan in 4th grade

1st day of school Ali in 6th grade

Several school districts have already started school, including Holyoke, Amherst-Pelham, Greenfield, Chicopee, Tantasqua Regional, Pittsfield, Springfield and more. Thursday is the first day back to school for West Springfield, Northampton, Easthampton, and others. Agawam begins the school year on September 7.