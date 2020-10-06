PHOTOS: SUV fire put out in Sturbridge

STURBRIDGE, Mass. (WWLP) – The Sturbridge Fire Department put out a fire from a vehicle Monday afternoon.

According to the Sturbridge Fire Department, at around 5:50 p.m. a 911 call was received by the Sturbridge Communications Center for an unoccupied car fire in the area of Lake Road by Rapscallion Brewery.

When the firefighters arrived, all occupants were out of the single vehicle that was found with smoke and fire showing. Off duty personnel helped staff the fire station while Engine 1 crews put out the fire.

The Sturbridge Fire Department said no injuries were reported.

