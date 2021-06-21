Pittsfield launches campaign promoting correct way to recycle

PITTSFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The City of Pittsfield is launching a new recycling campaign – one aimed at promoting the correct way to recycle.

The campaign is called ‘The Right Way’ and it looks to provide helpful tips and resources making sure residents are recycling materials properly.

The city kicked off the campaign with a video featuring Utilities Commissioner Ricardo Morales, who laid out the three main rules outlining the new recycling push. They are: Emptying all containers, not bagging recyclables, and making sure no clothes or linens end up in a recycling bin.

Morales told 22News, “That’s what we want people to have memorized, so we can minimize contamination and they know what can go and what cannot go.”

Commissioner Morales also said the pandemic was a driver for this new campaign. As waste rose this past year, recycling remained stagnant.