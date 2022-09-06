PITTSFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – A sailor from Pittsfield who died aboard the USS Oklahoma battleship during the Pearl Harbor attack in 1941 has been identified.

According to a news release from the Navy Office of Community Outreach, the remains of 21-year-old Roman Sadlowski of Pittsfield have been identified, who died while aboard the USS Oklahoma during the December 7, 1941 attack. His remains will be buried on September 19, 2022 in Arlington National Cemetery.

Sadlowski, who was an Electrician’s Mate 3rd Class, was awarded the following:

Purple Heart Medal

Combat Action Ribbon

American Defense Service Medal (with Fleet Clasp)

Asiatic-Pacific Campaign Medal (with Bronze Star)

World War II Victory Medal

Out of 388 service members unaccounted for, 355 have been identified. DNA samples have been collected from 361 USS Oklahoma families. On December 7, 2021, a ceremony with full military honors was held for 33 sailors who could not be identified by DNA.