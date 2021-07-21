Places you can still get a COVID test

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – With a fourth surge in the coronavirus pandemic, it’s important to know where you can still get tested if need be.

While some testing sites have closed across the state, you can still find many places to get a COVID test. Most pharmacies do offer a free test, like Walgreens or CVS. Provincetown officials issued a new mask advisory on Monday after more than 130 people tested positive following the Fourth of July holiday.

Town Manager Alex Morse says the popular vacation destination has a place for residents and visitors to get tested, “We do have mobile testing and mobile vaccination available every single day so we encourage people to use that as needed.”

Massachusetts is leading the way in vaccination rates. The state is second in the country, behind neighboring Vermont.