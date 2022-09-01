NEWBURY, Mass. (WWLP) – Crews were called to Plum Island Airport in Newbury after a plane makes a hard landing Wednesday morning.

According to the Newbury Fire Department, at around 11:15 a.m. rescuers were called to the privately-owned, public-use airport for a plane down on its nose on the runway. The 1949 Navion single piston airplane landed hard at the airport and come to rest on the grass with its nose down. The pilot was able to get out and refused medical treatment.

The airport has two runways, runway 10/28, a 2,105-foot asphalt runway, was closed while the aircraft was removed. No other injuries were reported.