SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP)– Environmental conservation advocates are warning that plastic nip bottles continue to be a source of pollution in local waters.

Nips are not recyclable in Massachusetts because their small size causes sorting machines to jam. Several cities and towns across the state have banned the sale of nips as a way to control litter in streets and public spaces, and to prevent the clogging of storm drains and polluting streams, rivers, lakes, ponds, and the oceans. They also pose a hazard to wildlife that can become entangled in plastics or eat them, increasing the risk of death.

According to a news release sent to 22News from the Pioneer Valley Planning Commission (PVPC), the Connecticut River Conservancy’s Source to Sea Clean Up has collected more than 16,566 nips over the past 5 years.

PVPC Chief Environmental Planner Patty Gambarini shared, “To local Departments of Public Works officials, regional planners, and environmental advocates, the fix is simple – toss nip bottles into the trash bin.”

The Connecticut River Stormwater Committee, a partnership that includes 19 Massachusetts communities and the University of Massachusetts and facilitated by the PVPC, says the best way the public can help is to properly dispose of empty nip bottles.