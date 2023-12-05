FOXBOROUGH, Mass. (WWLP) – Gillette Stadium is hosting P!NK as part of her 2024 Summer Carnival Tour.

P!NK announced her return to stadiums across the U.S. and will perform at Gillette Stadium on Wednesday, August 21st, tickets go on sale on December 11th. The 2024 Summer Carnival Tour features special guest, friend, and award-winning artist Sheryl Crow, along with The Script, and KidCutUp.

The concert includes P!NK descending from the rafters, including jaw-dropping aerial acrobatics, pumping dance routines, and vibrant costume changes. Her biggest hits that will be performed include “So What”, “TRUSTFALL”, “Just Give Me A Reason”, and more.

Tour Dates:

Sat Aug 10 | St. Louis, MO | The Dome at America’s Center

Wed Aug 14 | Toronto, ON | Rogers Centre

Sun Aug 18 | Philadelphia, PA | Lincoln Financial Field

Wed Aug 21 | Foxborough, MA | Gillette Stadium

Sat Aug 24 | Chicago, IL | Soldier Field

Wed Aug 28 | Missoula, MT | Washington Grizzly Stadium

Sat Aug 31 | Edmonton, AB | Commonwealth Stadium

Wed Sep 11 | San Diego, CA | Petco Park

Fri Sep 13 | Las Vegas, NV | Allegiant Stadium

Sun Sep 15 | Los Angeles, CA | Dodger Stadium

Tue Oct 01 | Hershey, PA | Hersheypark Stadium

Thu Oct 03 | East Rutherford, NJ | MetLife Stadium

Sun Oct 06 | Syracuse, NY | JMA Wireless Dome

Sat Oct 12 | Indianapolis, IN | Lucas Oil Stadium

Wed Nov 06 | Arlington, TX | Globe Life Field

Mon Nov 18 | Orlando, FL | Camping World Stadium

Sat Nov 23 | Miami, FL | loanDepot park

Also performing next year at Gillette Stadium are The Rolling Stones, Kenny Chesney, Zach Bryan, and Metallica.