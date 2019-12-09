Police: 21-year-old dies after rescued from car in a pond

SHREWSBURY, Mass. (AP) — A 21-year-old man died after firefighters in Shrewsbury rescued him from his car as it was partially submerged in a local pond early Saturday.

Shrewsbury Police identified the man as 21-year-old Deven Koenig, of North Grafton, Massachusetts.

The Telegram & Gazette reports that firefighters responded to a report of a car crash at Jordan Pond. Firefighters say he was banging on his window, unable to escape. The car was flipped onto its roof in four-feet deep water. Temperatures were in the 20s at the time.

Firefighters in cold water rescue suits tried to free him, but couldn’t get the car doors open. They used the winch on a rescue vehicle to pull the car out and an extrication tool on the driver’s side door. Koenig, who by then was unconscious, was treated at the scene and taken to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead.

He was alone in the car.

Police say Koenig failed to navigate a sharp turn in the road and the car slid sideways, struck a snowbank, flipped and landed on its roof in the water.