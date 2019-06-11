Police arrest suspected arsonist in Taunton fires

TAUNTON, Mass. (WPRI) — Police have arrested the man who they say set five fires within two hours last week.

According to the Taunton Police Department, Derek Lindsay, 46, of Taunton, was arrested Monday and charged with three counts of arson of a dwelling, two counts of burning personal property and one felony count of breaking and entering a building in the nighttime.

Police said Lindsay was responsible for five fires between 11:30 p.m. and 1:30 a.m. last Wednesday into Thursday at various locations, four of which being located on Weir Street and one on nearby Leonard Court.

All five fires were quickly knocked down, officials said, and no injuries were reported. Due to fire damage at one of the locations on Weir Street, four residents in two apartments above the business were displaced.

“Our detective division worked tirelessly on this since over the weekend, putting together different timelines. And they also were very helpful with our business community and through the video surveillance with our detecitves, they were able to come to a conclusion that it was him that was responsible.”

Police said Lindsay was arrested near the corner of County and Hart Streets.

The fires remain under investigation since police are still trying to determine whether Lindsay worked alone or had an accomplice.