HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – The Holyoke Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating a man last seen on July 8th.

Police are searching for 18-year-old Nathaniel Otero, who was last seen the morning of Friday, July 8 wearing black sweatpants, a plain blue T-shirt, and Crocs. Nathaniel is described as 6′ tall, weighing 275 pounds with brown hair, brown eyes, and wears prescription glasses. He has a scar on his lower right abdomen.

A search in the area of Scott’s Tower was conducted on Saturday, July 9th by Holyoke Police, Fire, and Easthampton’s K9 unit without results.

If you have any information on his whereabouts you are asked to contact the Holyoke Police Department’s Criminal Investigation Bureau at 413-322-6900. You can also text anonymously to the number 274637 with the message SOLVE along with your tip and send.