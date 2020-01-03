Police: Do not abbreviate 2020 when signing, dating legal documents

(WWLP) – Several local police departments are warning residents to not abbreviate the year 2020 when signing legal documents this new year.

In a Facebook post, the East Millinocket Police Department said, “When signing and dating a legal document, do not use 20 as the year 2020.”

The reason? Police say, “March 3, 2020, being written as 3/3/20 could be modified to 3/3/2017.”

Since their post, police departments in Whately and Pelham have shared it, advising their residents to not make that mistake in order to avoid problems like scams.