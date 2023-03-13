SHREWSBURY, Mass. (WWLP) – Police are investigating after a dog was found tied to a bench in Shrewsbury over the weekend.

Shrewsbury police say the dog was found on Sunday around 10 a.m. on Route 9 near the Christmas Tree Shops. The dog was tied by the leash to a bench in the area. Police say the owner was reportedly seen leaving the area in a taxi cab.

The dog is neutered, was wearing a black collar with a chain leash and had no microchip. He is currently being held at the Worcester Animal Rescue League but is not available for adoption.

If you can identify the dog and have any information about the owner, you are asked to contact Shrewsbury Police at 508-841-8421.