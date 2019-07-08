Breaking News
Police find gas canisters used to get high outside Fenway Phish concert

BOSTON (AP) — Boston police say they recovered dozens of canisters of nitrous oxide outside of Fenway Park, apparently being used by concertgoers to get high.

In a statement, police said officers on patrol saw a large group of people inhaling nitrous oxide from balloons that were then discarded on the street and sidewalk prior to a concert.

The statement said 67 canisters were confiscated by police Friday and turned over to the hazardous materials unit of the Boston Fire Department.

There was no mention of any arrests.

The band Phish played a concert Friday night at Fenway Park.

