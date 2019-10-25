Police intercept Tom Brady jersey thief outside Patriots Hall of Fame

FOXBORO, Mass. (WPRI) — The Foxboro Police Department’s defense picked off a Providence man they said was trying to steal a Tom Brady jersey from the New England Patriots Hall of Fame at Gillette Stadium.

Police said the jersey was taken from an exhibit along with other memorabilia.

The suspect – a 33-year-old Providence man – was caught by security personnel shortly after in the parking lot, according to police.

Police said the man was wearing the jersey underneath his jacket. He was charged with larceny and will be arraigned in Wrentham District Court.

Police make interception on items stolen from Patriots Hall of Fame 🏈Earlier today, Officer Joseph Godino and Sgt…. Posted by Foxborough Police Department on Thursday, October 24, 2019

This article was updated to reflect that the stolen jersey was not a game-worn jersey as police initially reported.

