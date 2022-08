BOSTON (WWLP) – A body was pulled from the water at a Boston beach and a second person found unresponsive at the beach later in the day has died.

State Police said a body floating in the water at Carson Beach was reported around 1:30 p.m. Wednesday. The second incident was reported about two hours later up the beach near H Street. State police said an unresponsive man was found on the sand and was confirmed dead.

There is no evidence of foul play. It is not clear if the incidents are related.