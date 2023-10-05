WARREN, Mass. (WWLP) – Police have located a missing 5-year-old boy in Warren.

According to the Massachusetts State Police, Zachary was reported missing at 12:45 p.m. after wandering away from the backyard of his home on Southbridge Road in Warren. He was last seen wearing a black shirt, white shorts, and sandals, He is described as white with blonde hair and blue eyes, weighing approximately 45 pounds.

At around 2:45 p.m., Massachusetts State Police say Zachary has been found safe in a wooded area near his home.