ARLINGTON, Mass. (WWLP) – Police need your help locating the owner of a dog that was rescued on Route 2 in Arlington Wednesday evening.

According to the Massachusetts State Police, a trooper found the dog on the westbound section of Route 2, in the left lane around 6 p.m.





If you recognize the dog or know who it belongs to, you are asked to call the Arlington Police Department Animal Control at (781) 316-3950 or the Arlington Police Department at (781) 643-1212.