WRENTHAM, Mass. (WWLP) – Wrentham Police are looking for the public’s help in locating an elderly man who was last seen on Saturday.

According to the Wrentham Police Department, 73-year-old Steve Perry left home driving his dark blue 2007 Cadillac DTS to visit a local restaurant but failed to return home. He was last seen at 2:45 p.m. on Saturday, August 26th in Wrentham Center.

Perry walks with an aluminum cane and is described as a white man with a very thin build, who weighs 107 pounds, is 5’7″ tall, with brown eyes, and gray/white hair. He was last seen wearing a tan work shirt with the words “CRST Specialized Transit” above the pocket, dark blue pants, and black work boots. He has no diagnosed cognitive issues such as dementia, Alzheimer’s, etc.

He is a retired truck driver who police say for people to be on the lookout at truck stops, highway rest areas, hotels, and hospitals. The vehicle’s license plate is 48WB66. The last known location was at around 1 a.m. Sunday in Salem.

Wrentham Police Chief Bill McGrath said that no foul play or harm is suspected. Police were able to reach Perry on his cell phone and said he became lost after getting on I-495. After several additional conversations with police, Perry continued to drive and said he was in Providence, then somewhere south of Harford Connecticut, then Revere Beach, and finally near Manchester-by-the-Sea.

Late Sunday night, he has not been seen or heard from since. Police said his phone went dead which was expected as he did not have a charger in his car.

If you have seen Perry or know of his whereabouts you are asked to call 911 and report his location. If you have any information, contact the Wrentham Police Department at 508-384-2121.