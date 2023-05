WHITMAN, Mass. (WWLP) – Police are asking for the public’s help in locating a missing 13-year-old.

According to the Whitman Police Department, 13-year-old Kie McCormack is missing from Hanson. She ran away from New Bedford last week on Tuesday, May 16th at 5:30 p.m. Police say she has ties in Hanson, Whitman, and surrounding towns.

(Whitman Police Department)

If you have any information you are asked to contact the Whitman Police at 781-447-1212 or Hanson Police at (781-293-4625.