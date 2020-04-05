1  of  3
Massachusetts DPH: 231 deaths reported out of 12,500 cases of COVID-19
President Trump, White House task force hold Sunday briefing
Police: Man coughed and spit on produce at grocery

Massachusetts

by: The Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:
KINGSTON, Mass. (AP) — Police are pursuing charges against a man they say was coughing and spitting on produce at a Massachusetts grocery.

Kingston police said they were called to a Stop & Shop supermarket around noon Saturday for a report of a disturbance.

They said the 65-year-old Duxbury resident, who they haven’t named, was seen coughing and spitting on food items and then became physically combative with staff and store patrons.

He was taken Beth Israel Deaconess Hospital-Plymouth to be evaluated, but is not believed to have COVID-19, the department said in a Facebook post.

Police haven’t formally filed charges but say they’re pursuing a criminal complaint that could involve assault and battery with a dangerous weapon, destruction of property and other charges.

Stop & Shop said in a statement that store workers removed all affected products and cleaned the area.

