Police: Mother left 1-year-old in truck with heat on high

MILTON, Mass. (AP) — A Massachusetts woman who left her 1-year-old child alone inside a truck with the heat turned up high has been charged with child endangerment.

State police say trooper found the child when he went to investigate a truck parked in the fire lane with its engine running at Houghton’s Pond in Milton at around 11 a.m. on Saturday. State police say the truck was left unoccupied for nearly half an hour while the child’s mother, a 24-year-old woman from Boston, said she was setting up for the child’s birthday party.

The woman, who hasn’t been named, is due in Quincy District Court at a later date.