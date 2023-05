OXFORD, Mass. (WWLP) – A man is injured after being shot by a police officer in Oxford, Massachusetts early Sunday morning.

According to police, the shooting happened around 6 a.m. in the area 407 Main Street after the man advanced on an officer with a sword.

Oxford Police say the man is receiving treatment at a local hospital. According to authorities, the police officer has been placed on administrative leave.

The Worcester County District Attorney’s Office is investigating the incident.