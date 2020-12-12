Police officers among first groups to get COVID-19 vaccine in Massachusetts

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – Police officers will be among the first groups to get a COVID-19 vaccine in Massachusetts.

Local and State Police have been closely monitoring the recent developments of Massachusetts’ COVID-19 vaccine distribution plan. The Baker administration unveiled this week their three-phase plan to distribute the COVID-19 vaccine across the state.

In Phase 1, they prioritized health care workers and first responders due to their risk of exposure and emergency response.

Dr. Peter DePergola: Chief Ethics officer, Baystate health, “Those who go into a number of environments without knowing the risk. They are critical to the functioning of society, so we need to take care of those who then can take care of a significant number of people as well.”

22News contacted multiple police departments today to find out what they know so far about receiving the vaccines.

In West Springfield, the health department will be administering the COVID-19 shots to the officers. Chicopee police said they would participate in the escorts for the vaccine shipments if needed, however, they’re expecting the National Guard to handle that as they did with the PPE.

Massachusetts State Police will also be given the vaccines and they told 22News they’re expecting that to happen very soon.