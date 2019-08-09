Police search wooded area in New Bedford

NEW BEDFORD, Mass. (WPRI) — Police spent hours combing through a wooded area in New Bedford Thursday evening.
Eyewitness News saw the medical examiner pull up to the area off Nauset Street around 7:30 p.m.
Detectives were seen coming and going from the woods through a hole in a chainlink fence with what appeared to be evidence bag and containers.
It’s unclear at this time what police are investigating.
Eyewitness News has reached out to the Bristol County District Attorney’s office but has yet to hear back.