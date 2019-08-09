Police search wooded area in New Bedford

NEW BEDFORD, Mass. (WPRI) — Police spent hours combing through a wooded area in New Bedford Thursday evening.

Eyewitness News saw the medical examiner pull up to the area off Nauset Street around 7:30 p.m.

Detectives were seen coming and going from the woods through a hole in a chainlink fence with what appeared to be evidence bag and containers.

Here's the scene today in New Bedford. Here's all we know so far: Police and Fire crews on scene for hours along with the Medical Examiner's crew combing through a wooded area off Nauset St. We'll bring the latest as we learn on @wpri12 @FOXProvidence pic.twitter.com/X6RQOUNeMe — Ryan Welch (@RyanWelchPhotog) August 9, 2019

It’s unclear at this time what police are investigating.

Eyewitness News has reached out to the Bristol County District Attorney’s office but has yet to hear back.