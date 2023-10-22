GARDNER, Mass. (WWLP) — Police are searching for a man wanted for questioning in connection to a death that took place in a Gardner home Sunday morning.

The man pictured below is Aaron Pennington, 33, of Gardner, and he is being sought by the Massachusetts State Police and Gardner Police.

Aaron Pennington, 33, of Gardner

He has blonde hair, blue eyes, is 6-feet-2-inches and about 175 pounds. He is believed to be driving a white 2013 BMW with a Massachusetts Veteran Plate reading 8A30.

If you see Pennington or the vehicle, contact police (978) 632-5600. Police are saying not to approach Pennington because he could be armed.