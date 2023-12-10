NEWTON, Mass. (WWLP) – The Newton Police Department is seeking the public’s help with locating an elderly couple that went missing on Friday.

According to Massachusetts State Police Spokesperson Dave Procopio, 80-year-old Toshimichi Shinohara and 76-year-old Lillian Shinohara were last seen leaving their son’s house in Newton. It is believed that they were driving to Stowe to pick up some apples before heading to their home in Falmouth.

The couple left Newton at 12:22 p.m. on Friday driving a 2012 black Volvo XC70 with Massachusetts registration of 4VY386. The car was last seen on Saturday at 10:00 a.m. on Route 84 in Brewster, New York.

Courtesy of the Massachusetts State Police

Toshimichi is an Asian man with white hair and a white mustache and was last seen wearing a beige jacket, blue jeans, and a beige baseball hat. Lillian is described as an Asian woman with black hair and has a noticeably slow walk.

If you see Toshimichi or Lillian or their vehicle or have information about them, call 911 immediately or call the Newton Police Department at (617) 796-2100.