Police searching for missing Massachusetts woman

(WWLP) – Authorities are seeking the public’s help with their investigation into the disappearance of a 38-year-old woman from Wellesley.

Investigators said on Friday they are searching for Dolly Thapa, a former resident of Rowley who has been staying in Wellesley. She was last seen leaving a friend’s home in Dorchester the morning of Sunday, September 12, according to the Essex County District Attorney’s Office.

Family members reported her missing to the Wellesley Police Department Monday evening.

Thapa is believed to be driving a 2002 Lexus, grey or light green, with Massachusetts license plate 198AN3. Police did not provide her description but released three photos of her.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to call State Police at (978) 745-8908, extension 5199.