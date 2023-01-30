UPDATE // The Sturbridge Police say the person has been located.

STURBRIDGE, Mass. (WWLP) – The Sturbridge Police Department along with the Massachusetts State Police are searching for a person who is possibly suicidal that is armed.

Residents are being asked to remain out of the area of Douty Road, Stallion Hill Road, and Holland Road until further notice. The schools have been notified and taking appropriate steps to ensure everyone’s safety, according to Sturbridge Police.

The police are asking people not to call the station unless it is an emergency as the dispatchers are busy handling this emergency.