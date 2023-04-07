REVERE, Mass. (WWLP) – Police are searching along Route 107 in Revere for missing Harmony Montgomery on Friday.

Harmony was 5 years old when she was last seen in 2019. Her father, Adam Montgomery, is accused of fatally beating her around Dec. 7, 2019, and concealing her body. Her remains have not been found.

Source: Manchester Police

Information developed by investigators prompted a search that began at 9 a.m. Massachusetts State Police along with Manchester, New Hampshire Police announced Friday that they are investigating wetlands off Route 107 in Revere into the disappearance, and presumed death, of Harmony Montgomery.

The search is being conducted by 18 Troopers assigned to the Massachusetts State Police Special Emergency Response Team – a unit trained in search operations in difficult terrain and environments – along with four MSP K9 Unit teams, the MSP Drone Unit, members of the State Police Detective Unit for Suffolk County, and members of the Manchester, N.H., Police Department.