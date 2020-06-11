Police seeking public’s help in locating a missing/runaway from Sturbridge

STURBRIDGE, Mass. (WWLP) – Police in Sturbridge need your help locating a person who didn’t return home Wednesday night.

Sturbridge Police Department says Nathan Asselin was last seen at 6:00 p.m. at Heritage Green in Fiskdale on June 10 when he went for a bike ride and was scheduled to return home for 7:30 p.m. but didn’t.

Nathan was last seen wearing a DK grey t-shirt, blue shorts, a neon orange face mask, white with grey sneakers, and carrying a black drawstring bag on his back. He was riding a black mountain bike with bike lights and has a dark-colored bike helmet.

If you have any information on her whereabouts, please call the Sturbridge Police Department at 508-347-2525.