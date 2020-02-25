Police warn against wearing headphones while driving

(WWLP) – We are three days into the new hand’s free law in Massachusetts and many people think using headphones to talk on the phone while driving is safe because it’s hand’s free.

Many people use earbuds and headphones to take a call or listen to music, but it’s illegal Massachusetts to wear headphones while operating a motor vehicle.

The only way you’re allowed to do it is if you’re making a call and keep one ear free, that way you are able to hear the necessary noises around you, like emergency sirens and horns.

“I feel like you shouldn’t have them in your ears actually because you’re just focusing more on the conversation in your ear and in your thoughts than on the road while your driving,” Shazam Alvarez of Holyoke said.

Police warn against wearing headphones while on the road, adding to the list of driving distractions. Police say the use of headphones while driving cuts off one of the “vital senses.”

“We would prefer nobody be on the phone at all,” South Hadley Police Chief, Jennifer Gunderson said. “Like really, just drive, that is the message. What I think this law is going to do is push people off their devices completely.”

Wearing headphones over both ears while driving is a primary offense in Massachusetts, which means an officer can pull you over and give you a ticket.

With this new hands-free law, which went into effect Sunday, drivers shouldn’t be using the phone at all, except in a 911 emergency.