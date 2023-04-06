QUINCY, Mass. (WWLP) – Several people have informed police of an alleged tattoo shop that has been accepting deposits only for the victims to find out the place doesn’t exist.

According to Quincy Police, the victims have made payments through the Cash App to “ktd_tattoo_studio” on Instagram and TikTok for tattoo services. The social media pages claim the shop is located at 514 South Street in Quincy however, when the victims go to this location there is no tattoo shop.

“When my appointment came up, I drove to the location, got there. It was an old man’s apartment, not any tattoo studio to be found,” said Ivana Awanda, a Marlboro resident that talked to NBC Boston. “It didn’t exist, I was scammed. Probably spent about $100 on deposits.”

Police say more than a dozen people have fallen victim to this scheme. Police are reminding residents to not provide money or personal information to anyone they do not know over the phone or online.

According to NBC Boston, the social media pages have allegedly renamed themselves. Quincy Police are investigating these transactions.