CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – Police are reminding people celebrating St. Patrick’s Day of the dangers of drugs being placed in drinks of unsuspecting victims.

Drugs that are scentless, colorless and tasteless such as Flunitrazepam, Ketamine and Gamma-hydroxybutyric acid are often used to “roofie” drinks of victims without notice. These drugs can cause disorientation, confusion, temporary paralysis or unconsciousness…. leaving victims vulnerable to suspects.

The Boston Police Department is encouraging anyone going out to create a buddy system to prevent the chances of drinks being spiked with these drugs. Several other tips they offer are:

Only accept drinks directly from a server or bartender. Avoid drinks from people you don’t know.

Watch your drink and never leave it unattended. Take your drink with you if you don’t have someone trustworthy to watch it.

Place your hand over your drink when you are not looking at it.

There are devices available that can detect certain drugs such as test strips or special nail polish that lights up.

If you feel dizzy, nauseated, light-headed, or strange in any way, you should immediately get help.

If you think you are a victim of a roofie attempt, witness one, or see someone in distress wandering alone, you are asked to report it to the local police department. Also, be aware of any suspicious strangers attempting to lure anyone away from friends.