Police warn of Venmo scam

DIGHTON, Mass (WWLP) – Police in Dighton and Ludlow are warning Venmo users of a scam going around.

According to the Dighton Police Department, Venmo users could receive a text message telling them their account is about to be charged and in order to cancel the withdrawal they need to log in to decline it.

The message allows users to log on with any phone number and password and asks for verification of a bankcard number and other personal/financial information.

Police are advising users to not use the pages provided by the text to log into your account and to go to the Venmo app directly.

If you did enter information you should contact your bank or credit card lender.

