AMHERST, Mass. (WWLP) – A poll of 700 Massachusetts residents found that 53% of Republicans, 47% of independents and 60% of conservatives have considered moving out of Massachusetts.

The statewide University of Massachusetts Amherst/WCVB Poll was conducted March 28-April 5.

Identical percentages (43%) of men, younger residents and people of color, and 46% of those making less than $40,000 per year have also thought of leaving. Some of those polled rate their economic situation as poor.

“Massachusetts residents continue to contemplate moving from the state, with the top concern the high cost of living,” says Raymond La Raja, professor of political science at UMass Amherst and co-director of the poll. “Overall, 39% say they have considered moving in the past year, a small upward tick from six months ago when 35% said this. Moreover, it is younger people and the more educated who are more likely to think of leaving the state, groups that the state cannot afford to lose for its future.”

“As evidenced by escalating home prices, rents and wages, the Commonwealth of Massachusetts has become a destination of choice for many living both in the U.S. and abroad,” remarked Tatishe Nteta, provost professor of political science at UMass Amherst and director of the poll. “However, there still remain economic challenges faced by residents of the Bay State. Close to one in five residents of the state assess their personal economic well-being as ‘poor,’ the highest percentage since we began polling this question in November 2021. Economic concerns such as the cost of living, inflation and housing dominate the perceptions of the most important issue facing the state and close to a quarter of our respondents indicated that they have had difficulty paying rent or their mortgage (23%), medical care (26%), or for food (28%) in the past year. Given this economic reality, it is no surprise that alongside changes to the estate and capital gains taxes, the state legislature and Governor Healey plan to pursue tax relief for families, renters, parents, seniors, farmers and commuters.”

The poll also found that people have positive views of the Massachusetts economy compared to the national economy. For the first time since Nov. 2021, a majority (54%) rate the Bay State’s economy as “good” or “excellent,” while just 27% hold similar views of the U.S. economy.