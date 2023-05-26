CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – There are some EV chargers located in the service plazas across the Mass. Pike that are not working, according to MassDOT.

At around 11:30 a.m. the Massachusetts Department of Transportation (MassDOT) posted on Twitter that most of the EV chargers are not working at I-90 service plazas and apologized for the inconvenience. They say that the Tesla chargers at Charlton Plaza are working.

This Memorial Day weekend, around 917,000 people in Massachusetts are expected to travel by car, between Thursday, May 25th to Monday, May 29th. The best times to travel by car are in the morning or after 6 p.m. The lightest traffic days will be Saturday and Sunday. Travel times will likely double in major metro areas like Boston.

Eastbound

Lee – Service Plaza (open 24/7)

E-ZPass MA Walk In Service Center – Purchase E-ZPass

Internet Access

Restrooms

Family Restroom

McDonalds/ McCafe

Fresh City

Papa Gino’s/ D’Angelo

Gifford’s Famous Ice Cream

Gulf Express Convenience Store

Gulf Fuel/ Diesel (Diesel Exhaust Fuel available at Diesel bay filling area. Use the back islands to service large vehicles.)

ATM

Dog Walk Area

EV Charging Stations

Blandford – Service Plaza (open 24/7)

Restrooms

McDonalds/ McCafe

Gulf Express Convenience Store

Gulf Fuel/ Diesel (Diesel Exhaust Fuel available at Diesel bay filling area. Use the back islands to service large vehicles.)

ATM

Ludlow – Service Plaza (open 24/7)

Restrooms

McDonalds/ McCafe

Original Pizza of Boston

Starbucks (7 a.m. – 4 p.m.)

Gulf Express Convenience Store

Gulf Fuel/ Diesel (Diesel Exhaust Fuel available at Diesel bay filling area. Use the back islands to service large vehicles.)

ATM

Dog Walk Area

Charlton – Service Plaza (open 24/7)

Internet Access

Restrooms

Family Restroom

McDonalds/ McCafe

Papa Gino’s/ D’Angelo

Fresh City

Giffords Famous Ice Cream

Gulf Express Convenience Store

Gulf Fuel/ Diesel (Diesel Exhaust Fuel available at Diesel bay filling area. Use the back islands to service large vehicles.)

Izone sunglasses

ATM

Dog Walk Area

Natick – Service Plaza (open 24/7)

Arcpoint Labs, Testing; drug & alcohol, COVID, STD, Pregnancy, and DNA testing also offered. Book on-line (6:30 a.m. – 6:00 p.m., M-F; 10:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m., Saturdays)

E-ZPass MA Walk In Service Center – Purchase E-ZPass

Registry of Motor Vehicles Express (License and Registration Renewals Only)

Internet Access

Restrooms

Family Restroom

Dunkin Donuts

Cheesy Street Grill

McDonalds/ McCafe

Papa Gino’s/ D’Angelo

Gulf Express Convenience Store

Gulf Fuel/ Diesel (Diesel Exhaust Fuel available at Diesel bay filling area. Use the back islands to service large vehicles.)

Izone sunglasses

ATM

Dog Walk Area

EV Charging Stations

Westbound

Framingham – Service Plaza (open 24/7)

Internet Access

Restrooms

Family Restroom

McDonalds/ McCafe

Honey Dew Donuts

Fresh City

Boston Market

Original Pizza of Boston

Edy’s Ice Cream

Starbucks (7 a.m. – 5 p.m.)

Gulf Express Convenience Store

Gulf Fuel/ Diesel (Diesel Exhaust Fuel available at Diesel bay filling area. Use the back islands to service large vehicles.)

Izone sunglasses

ATM

Dog Walk Area

Westborough – Service Plaza (open 24/7)

Restrooms

Family Restroom

Dunkin Donuts

Boston Market

Cheesy Street Grill

Papa Gino’s/ D’Angelo

Fresh City

Auntie Anne’s

Gulf Express Convenience Store

Gulf Fuel/ Diesel (Diesel Exhaust Fuel available at Diesel bay filling area. Use the back islands to service large vehicles.)

ATM

Dog Walk Area

Charlton – Service Plaza (open 24/7)

Internet Access

Restrooms

Family Restroom

McDonalds/ McCafe

Fresh City

Papa Gino’s/ D’Angelo

Auntie Anne’s

Izone sunglasses

Gulf Express Convenience Store

Gulf Fuel/ Diesel (Diesel Exhaust Fuel available at Diesel bay filling area. Use the back islands to service large vehicles.)

ATM

Dog Walk Area

Ludlow – Service Plaza (open 24/7)

Restrooms

Boston Market

D’Angelo

Honey Dew Donuts

Starbucks (6 a.m. – 3 p.m., M-F; 8 a.m. – 4 p.m., Saturdays and Sundays)

Gulf Express Convenience Store

Gulf Fuel/ Diesel (Diesel Exhaust Fuel available at Diesel bay filling area. Use the back islands to service large vehicles.)

ATM

Dog Walk Area

Blandford – Service Plaza (open 24/7)

Internet Access

Restroom

McDonalds

Honey Dew Donuts

Original Pizza of Boston

Giffords Famous Ice Cream

Gulf Express Convenience Store

Gulf Fuel/ Diesel (Diesel Exhaust Fuel available at Diesel bay filling area. Use the back islands to service large vehicles.)

ATM

Dog Walk Area

Lee – Service Plaza (open 24/7)