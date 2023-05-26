CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – There are some EV chargers located in the service plazas across the Mass. Pike that are not working, according to MassDOT.
At around 11:30 a.m. the Massachusetts Department of Transportation (MassDOT) posted on Twitter that most of the EV chargers are not working at I-90 service plazas and apologized for the inconvenience. They say that the Tesla chargers at Charlton Plaza are working.
This Memorial Day weekend, around 917,000 people in Massachusetts are expected to travel by car, between Thursday, May 25th to Monday, May 29th. The best times to travel by car are in the morning or after 6 p.m. The lightest traffic days will be Saturday and Sunday. Travel times will likely double in major metro areas like Boston.
I-90 Service Plaza Locations
Eastbound
Blandford – Service Plaza (open 24/7)
Ludlow – Service Plaza (open 24/7)
Charlton – Service Plaza (open 24/7)
Natick – Service Plaza (open 24/7)
Westbound
Framingham – Service Plaza (open 24/7)
Westborough – Service Plaza (open 24/7)
Charlton – Service Plaza (open 24/7)
Ludlow – Service Plaza (open 24/7)
Blandford – Service Plaza (open 24/7)
Lee – Service Plaza (open 24/7)
