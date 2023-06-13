MEDFORD, Mass. (WWLP) – A portion of I-93 in Medford is closed while police investigate the area after a body was found Tuesday morning.

According to Massachusetts State Police Spokesperson Dave Procopio, at around 4:30 a.m. Troopers found a victim, whose identity is not being released at this time, on I-93 just south of Exit 21.

The right travel lanes on the southbound side of I-93 are closed before Exit 21 (for Route 38/Mystic Avenue).

The State Police Detective Unit for Middlesex County, the State Police Crime Scene Services Section, and Troop A personnel are conducting the investigation.