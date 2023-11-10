ROCHESTER, Mass. (WWLP) – Police are investigating a report from a recycling plant in Massachusetts that may have found remains of a baby.

According to Rochester Police on Thursday, the department received a 911 call around 10:40 a.m. from the Harvey Waste Recycling facility on Cranberry Highway in Rochester. The caller reported that an employee had found “what appeared to be the body of a human baby” inside recycling products.

The facility stopped all processing of material as police began an investigation into the incident. Police have no other information available at this time.

This is the second time this year baby remains have been found at a recycling facility in Rochester. Back in April, remains of a newborn girl were found by employees at Zero Waste Solutions in Rochester. The baby was found in a trash collection that appeared to have come from Martha’s Vineyard and was shipped there for disposal.