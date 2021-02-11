Postal worker indicted on mail theft charge

BOSTON (USDOJ) – A former U.S. Postal Service mail carrier was arrested today and charged with stealing mail.

Brian Thibodeau, 48, was indicted on one count of theft of mail by an employee of the U.S. Postal Service. Thibodeau was released on conditions following an initial appearance before U.S. Magistrate Judge Marianne B. Bowler.

Beginning in 2001, Thibodeau worked for many years as a letter carrier in the Saugus Post Office. It is alleged that, in 2020, Thibodeau stole customers’ gift cards sent in the mail and spent them for his personal use. Thibodeau admitted to stealing approximately $2,000 worth of gift cards from postal customers on his route.

The charging statute provides for a sentence of up to five years in prison, three years of supervised release, a fine of $250,000, or twice the gross gain or loss, whichever is greater; and restitution. Sentences are imposed by a federal district court judge based upon the U.S. Sentencing Guidelines and other statutory factors.

United States Attorney Andrew E. Lelling and Matthew Modafferi, Inspector in Charge of the United States Postal Service Office of Inspector General, Northeast Area Office made the announcement today. Assistant U.S. Attorney Eugenia M. Carris, Deputy Chief of Lelling’s Public Corruption & Special Prosecutions Unit is prosecuting the case.

The details contained in the indictment are allegations. The defendant is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty beyond a reasonable doubt in a court of law.