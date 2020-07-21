POSTPONED: Northampton’s Annual Three County Fair

NORTHAMPTON, Mass. (WWLP) – The Annual Three County Fair has officially been postponed until next year due to the ongoing pandemic.

According to a news release sent to 22News, the non-profit organization which includes the Hampshire, Franklin, and Hampden Agricultural Society has moved the fair to September 3-6, 2021. Even though it is canceled, fair officials have been outlining a different way of having a fair this year for exhibitors only.

The alternative event will have limited agricultural competitions while following guidelines, protocols, and restrictions in place for indoor and outdoor events under the state’s reopening plans. The approval of local officials will be needed to kick off the event.

James Przypek, General Manager of the Three County Fair said large venues and crowds are still prohibited until vaccines or treatments for the virus are developed. “We did our due diligence and prepared to operate with new measures in place for fairgoer safety and held out as long as we could, but the large venue restrictions make the originally scheduled fair improbable,” Przypek added.

Three County Fair “2.0” would take place on the same days over Labor Day weekend this year but will be closed to the public. There will only be two different livestock shows per day in efforts to limit competition and stay within capacity limitations. Exhibitors who enter the fair are required to drop off their entries in advance. Judging will take place Friday.

Anticipated schedule:

Friday, September 4 – Exhibit Hall Judging

Saturday, September 5 – Boer Goat & Youth Oxen Shows

Sunday, September 6 – Adult & Youth Dairy Shows

Monday, September 7 – Youth Rabbit & Sheep Shows