Pot delivery could soon be a thing in Massachusetts

BOSTON (WWLP) – The Cannabis Control Commission Tuesday voted on new regulations for the state’s marijuana industry.

In a 4 to 1 vote, Commission members approved a new framework for the future of social consumption in Massachusetts, but before they can begin accepting applications for home delivery services there are a few public safety concerns they need to address first.

Right now there is still no way for the marijuana industry to bank their money. This leaves marijuana delivery carriers walking around with large amounts of cash, and a public safety concern that’s been raised at the state and federal levels.

“I would much rather have this fixed at the federal level so we don’t have to worry about people walking around with $10,000 in cash, I think that’s a huge problem,” Governor Baker said.

“I completely agree with the Governor on that and I’m very hopeful that the federal government will approve banking for this industry, it’ll make it dramatically safer for all of us,” CCC Chairman Steven Hoffman said.

Under new regulations that the CCC just approved, delivery drivers will be required to wear body cameras and record all transactions.

The footage will only be made available to law enforcement and state regulators if they have a court order.

Commission members are scheduled to meet on October 10 in Springfield to continue their discussion on ways to make social marijuana consumption safer in Massachusetts.