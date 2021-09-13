Powerball and Mega Millions jackpots total $799 million

DORCHESTER, Mass. (WWLP) – Between the Powerball and Mega Millions jackpots, the Massachusetts Lottery jackpots total to $799 million.

According to a statement issued by the Massachusetts State Lottery Commission, the Powerball jackpot for the Monday drawing is estimated to be $416 million, while the Mega Millions jackpot for the Tuesday

drawing is estimated as $383 million.

The Powerball drawing scheduled for Monday, September 13th will be the 32nd since the jackpot was last hit in early June.

“The chance to win hundreds of millions of dollars generates extra excitement for both of these

games and we encourage people to keep the experience enjoyable by playing responsibly,” said

Michael Sweeney, Executive Director of the Massachusetts State Lottery.

Mega Millions and Powerball tickets are $2 each and can be purchased at Mass Lottery retailers throughout the state. Mega Millions drawings are held every Tuesday and Friday at 11:00 p.m. Powerball drawings are held every Monday, Wednesday and Saturday at 10:59 p.m.

The jackpot for Wednesday night’s Megabucks Doubler drawing is estimated as $3.8 million.