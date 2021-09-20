Powerball and Mega Millions jackpots total $904 million

DORCHESTER, Mass. (WWLP) – Between the Powerball and Mega Millions jackpots, the Massachusetts Lottery jackpots total to $904 million.

According to a news release from the Massachusetts State Lottery Commission, the Powerball jackpot for the Monday drawing is estimated to be $472 million, while the Mega Millions jackpot for the Tuesday

drawing is estimated as $432 million.

The Powerball drawing scheduled for Monday, September 20 will be the 35th since the jackpot was last hit in early June.

“The chance to win hundreds of millions of dollars generates extra excitement for both of these

games and we encourage people to keep the experience enjoyable by playing responsibly,” said

Michael Sweeney, Executive Director of the Massachusetts State Lottery.

Powerball and Mega Millions tickets are $2 each and can be purchased at Massachusetts Lottery retailers throughout the state. Powerball drawings are held every Monday, Wednesday and Saturday at 10:59 p.m. Mega Millions drawings are held every Tuesday and Friday at 11 p.m.

The jackpot for Wednesday night’s Megabucks Doubler drawing is estimated as $3.8 million.