DORCHESTER, Mass. (WWLP) – Monday night’s Powerball prize is estimated to be $421 million, the largest since January 5.

February 14 is the last time the Powerball had a grand prize winner when a $185.3 million jackpot was won on a ticket sold in Connecticut. On January 5, winning tickets sold in California and Wisconsin won half of a $632.6 million jackpot.

Tickets for Powerball are $2 each and can be purchased until 9:50 p.m. Drawing are held every Monday, Wednesday and Saturday.